No serious injuries after truck, ute crash on Hume at Albury

A man has been hospitalised with minor injuries following a crash involving a utility and truck on the Hume Highway. Emergency services were called to the northbound lanes of the highway, between the East Street and Borella Road exits in Albury, about 12.45pm on Wednesday. The truck and utility appeared to have collided, causing the utility to flip. IN OTHER NEWS: A man in his 30s managed to free himself from his vehicle and was taken to Albury hospital with a minor head injury. The utility was extensively damaged. The incident caused minor traffic issues while the scene was cleared.

