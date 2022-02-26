fertility, Albury IVF, pregnancy, donor program, endometriosis, invitro fertilisation

The growing demand for fertility and IVF treatments is being well met in the Albury and surrounding regions with a local clinic expanding its services four-fold this month. Albury IVF was established in 2021 by Dr Scott Giltrap who has just announced two additional doctors and two experienced embryologists are joining the team as part of the expansion. They have also joined forces with Wagga Wagga based Riverina IVF and together both clinics can provide a comprehensive service for patients of the greater north-east Victoria area and Riverina region. The business quickly outgrew its initial practice rooms in Dean Street and has recently moved to 571 Kiewa Street with floor and office space at least four times larger. "We now have four specialist doctors and another destined to join the team by mid-year and five specialist fertility nurses. "This means there is a very experienced depth in our team," said Dr Giltrap. A big part of Albury IVF's specialist service is the treatment of endometriosis and Dr Lauren Hicks will be joining Dr Giltrap in March. Dr Hicks is a highly qualified doctor who has a range of special qualifications in gynaecology and advanced laparoscopic surgery. The team behind Riverina IVF, Dr John Esler and Dr Rachael Knight have extensive experience with Dr Esler a specialist of more than 20 years and Dr Knight a former head of the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Clinic at The Women's Hospital for some 10 years. Rachael remains actively involved in clinical research and has a private practice in East Melbourne. Dr Giltrap also confirmed that the Albury IVF donor program is up and running. "Couples and individuals who are trying to fulfil their dream of parenthood but need the help of a donor to do so can now access donor semen and donor eggs from some of the world's leading Cryobanks," he said. It's been a successful start for Albury IVF with the group sharing in the joy of patients realising their dream of becoming a parent since commencing IVF services in January. Others have welcomed the opportunity to preserve their fertility and to fall pregnant later in their lives by freezing their eggs with Albury IVF. The business now has 15 staff, a large number of consulting rooms and says their pregnancy success rates are exactly where they want them to be. "We have an incredibly capable and experienced team here which seems to be growing all the time," said Giltrap. "Combine that with the very affordable rates we offer and the range of fertility services we can provide and we have very happy patients."

