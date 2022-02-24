news, local-news,

The pieces may be moving but the traditions of a much-loved part of Myrtleford's La Fiera festival will live on in a new format this year. The Living Chess Match, staged in the town's open-air piazza every two years, has been a part of the Italian festival since its inception 12 years ago. The chess match, played with a life-sized chess board and people as chess pieces, brings much pageantry to the festival that celebrates Myrtleford's Italian heritage and culture. It's a production steeped in history, dating back to a tale set in northern Italy during medieval times, explains La Fiera convenor John Reynolds-Smith. It is based on the story of the beautiful Lionora, the daughter of the Lord of Marostica, and two suitors Rinaldo d'Angarano and Vieri da Vallonara - valiant knights who challenged each other to a duel to win her heart. But the girl's father, Castellan Taddeo Parisio, decides against a violent stoush between the two ardent admirers, offering instead to give his daughter's hand to the winner of a chess game. According to legend, the match took place with much fanfare, including living pawns equipped with arms. And to this day the tradition continues every two years in Marostica with a re-enactment surrounded by enormous pomp and fanfare. It is this legend Myrtleford has celebrated in a nod to its own Italian culture, according to Mr Reynolds-Smith. "A big problem has been The Living Chess Match has been held in the open air (with all the risks of inclement weather) and in the ensuing years, the castle (built for the production) was becoming dilapidated," he explained. "We were at a crossroads as to what to do." Festival organisers have obtained a $10,000 funding grant to take the biennial production to the next level in 2022 with a theatrical performance at the Myrtleford Performing Arts Centre. While the script and staging are still in embryonic stages ahead of the May festival, Mr Reynolds-Smith said the project would draw on the talents of the community including local high school students and the town's theatre troupe. The performance will be an adaptation of the "old and the new" with opportunity for audience interaction. Emilio Ricciuti, from Ela Rose Studios (which presented the successful Ciao show in 2020), will join with Myrtleford Community Theatre's Kym Goodman to lead the project. Ricciuti will visit Myrtleford on March 4 and 5 to begin planning the show with further workshops to be held for student and adult actors prior to the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PDupDCSG52UXrq68xwPPyU/86a35f17-e463-4b5c-a559-81dada090ff0.JPG/r0_277_4928_3061_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg