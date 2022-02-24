news, local-news,

Food consumers are being given the chance to head to the paddock and talk directly with farmers about regenerating the land to produce healthy food. An open day will be held at Brad and Katie Collins' property, Ayrshire Park at Big Springs, on Saturday February 26 where artist Arthur Wicks created an artwork expressing his regenerative farm experience. The artwork is part of the Earth Canvas exhibition, which was launched at the Albury LibraryMuseum in 2020 and is currently on display at the Museum of the Riverina, Wagga. Brad and Katie will explain how they transitioned from a traditional mixed farm business into a regenerative farm six years ago. They now work with nature to grow biodiverse grasslands to breed and trade sheep and cattle. Soil scientist David Hardwick will also be on hand and the event is being described as a great opportunity for anyone interested in healthy food and farming to actually visit a regenerative farm. The open day is being held in conjunction with an artist's talk at the museum from 10am followed by a visit, walks, lunch and afternoon tea at Ayrshire Park.

