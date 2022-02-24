sport, local-sport, takissacod, donna scott, freshen-up

Classy mare Takissacod has gone to the paddock for a freshen-up. Trainer Donna Scott was contemplating targeting a Listed race on Launceston Cup day with her stable star with the meeting held on Wednesday. Connections of Takissacod are eager to add some black- type to the mare's record to enhance her value as a broodmare. However, Scott decided against a trip to Tasmania after she wasn't totally satisfied with the condition of her mare. "A trip to Tasmania was on the radar but I wasn't 100 percent happy with her," Scott said. "So she will have a couple of weeks in the paddock and I'll keep a close eye on her. "She has already done a massive job this preparation and I was mindful that I didn't want to push her too far." Scott said she had ruled out Takissacod targeting any races over the upcoming Albury Gold Cup carnival with nothing suitable. The stable will turn its immediate attention to Leeton on Saturday and Albury the following day. Scott has five runners at Leeton while My Boy Mo, Our Last Cash, Spirit Of Freedom and Costaway will race on their home track on Sunday. She was expecting My Boy Mo and Our Last Cash to prove competitive with both gallopers set to tackle maiden company. My Boy Mo will contest the $24,000 Maiden Hcp, (1000m) while stablemate Our Last Cash will return from a spell in the $24,000 Maiden Hcp, (1175m). "I'm hoping both horses can improve," she said. "My Boy Mo was disappointing at his most recent run at Albury but drew wide and couldn't get to the front, so settled back in the field. "Ron Stubbs' smart three-year-old (Spurring) was also in the race. "So if you take it out of the equation, we haven't been beaten all that far. "He's drawn a gate on Sunday and will have blinkers for the first time. "So hopefully he improves." ALSO IN SPORT Scott is also expecting improvement from Our Last Cash who ran second on debut at Albury in October. Our Last Cash is out of Cashed Up Lady who is also the same dam of Scott's black-type winning mare Lord Von Costa. "Our Last Cash is a half-brother to Lord Von Costa and the family bred the horse," Scott said. "His mum unfortunately died when he was a week old, so he had a tough start to life. "He is a four-year-old now and its taking him a bit longer than most on how to be a racehorse." Kayla Nisbet takes the ride.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/53da374f-a54c-4429-aa52-1831da7d9e69.JPG/r3_197_3851_2371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg