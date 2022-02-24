sport, local-sport, troy kilgower, dederang cup, sale

Sale trainer Troy Kilgower has never previously been to Dederang. But after hearing rave reviews about the picnic meeting, Kilgower has decided to make the trek from Sale to experience the meeting first-hand for himself. Kilgower will heavily target the meeting with eight runners including Cordoba in the $7000 Dederang Cup. "I haven't been to a Dederang Cup before and a few people have told me how fantastic a day out it is," Kilgower said. "The past few years the meeting has clashed with Woolamai which is a bit closer to home. "But with the club bringing the meeting forward this year I thought I might as well bring a truckload up and I've got eight runners. "It will probably take seven hours to get there in the truck. "So I'm going to drive up on Friday and the club has organised stables for my horses and really gone out of their way to help me which is appreciated." ALSO IN SPORT Cordoba will have to overcome top-weight and the widest barrier if he is to return home with the Dederang Cup. The 11-year-old gelding recently won the Buchan Pub Cup which was his first victory for over 12-months. "My horse is fit and well and has recovered well after winning last start," he said. "I had a quick look at the cup field and I'm not scared to take on anything else in it. "Barrier 10 is not ideal but he bounced back to winning form last-start and I expect him to be hard to beat again." Kilgower pinpointed Ellanova in the last race as the stables strongest chance.

