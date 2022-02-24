sport, australian-rules-football,

Increasing stability and a growing pool of talented young footballers has got coach Zack Pleming excited about the future of the Wodonga Saints. Six years since he joined the club, Pleming is starting to see the green shoots of recovery after a run of four wooden spoons in six seasons. The 28-year-old is committed to the club long-term and believes the Saints will reap the rewards of players starting to show similar loyalty. "No-one ever goes out to lose, I certainly don't, but seeing the development of these young players gets you excited for next season because you want to see how far they can take their game of footy," Pleming said. "It can be challenging at times but you get to training, you see all the youth there and it gets me excited for the next two to three years and truly good times. "This was always going to be a two to five-year thing. "We've been able to retain our list over the last few years but we haven't had youth, whereas last year and this year, we've really tried to get youth through the door which is only going to set us up down the track. "I understand we're not going to make finals and win it all in the next year or two. "There are clubs in that bracket, but we're more about being competitive and really setting the tone for the next few years so we can recruit well and have a shot at being in that top-five." Brothers Riley and Matthew Keating will bring added energy to the side after joining from Jindera, while Leigh Marshall and Luke Hawkins will co-captain the Saints in 2022. "Being a young group, when you have leaders who are around the same age, the young ones think 'if they can do it, why can't we?' and it helps improve their footy and fast-track their development," Pleming said. "It's been tough in previous years when you have players that move on after a year. MORE SPORT NEWS "Our main goal has always been trying to get those players to commit for five years plus. "Once we recruit 19 and 20-year-olds who are going to be here for the next five or six years, it's only going to help us start making inroads and climbing the ladder." The Saints may only have won four of their last 101 games of senior footy but Pleming's love for the club is undiminished. "It's just the people here," he said. "I know the club's got a bad rap from the past and I completely understand that. I used to be one of those people who thought that about the club but once you get inside the four walls, it's a totally different experience. "My wife's American so having her come over here with the complete unknown of what AFL is, the transition's been really good and we couldn't picture ourselves being anywhere else."

