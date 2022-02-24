sport, local-sport, brodie loy, blue diamond stakes, annabel neesham

Jockey Brodie Loy will take a significant step on Saturday as he strives to re-establish himself in the metropolitan jockey ranks. Loy has been booked to ride the Annabel Neesham-trained Flashing Steel in the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes, (1200m). Flashing Steel is rated a $151-chance in Victoria's richest two-year-old race. ALSO IN SPORT While Loy is given little hope of winning the $1.5-million feature, he was thrilled to back in the Group 1 spotlight for the first time in seven years. "The last Group 1 that I rode in was against Winx in the Oaks when she got beat (April 2015), that's how long it's been between drinks," Loy told Racing.com Loy has previously proven he can more than match it in the ultra competitive metropolitan jockey ranks with a Group 2 victory aboard the Bjorn Baker-trained Burbero in 2015. He also had a short stint for John O'Shea when he was the head trainer for racing giant Godolphin. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/58a9ae4a-9b08-46bf-8848-03a21b7a4bb1.jpg/r18_249_4862_2986_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg