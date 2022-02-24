news, local-news,

A Finley teen has vowed to use her high school experiences to forge a career helping others in their mental health battles. Charlise Morley, 17, struggled with traditional schooling. She left high school in Year 11 and enrolled in a Certificate IV in Mental Health at TAFE NSW, where she studied virtually. "I've always been passionate about mental health," she said. "My experience at high school showed me there is still a lot of stigma that exists around it. "I decided I wanted to divert my energy into working in mental health and being the counsellor for others that I wish I had." IN OTHER NEWS: TAFE NSW mental health teacher Caroline Vella paid tribute to her student. "Charlise was a very genuine student with great integrity, and I'm confident she will forge a successful career," she said. Ms Morley returned to her former high school for a work placement with the school counsellor, where she used her newfound skills to help develop mental health resources for students. She has enrolled in a Diploma of Counselling, and also planned to study a Bachelor of Psychology specialising in the emerging field of psychedelic-assisted therapy. "I've always had an interest in natural medicines, and am fascinated ... there are plants and oils ... that can open people's minds and help get them in balance," Ms Morley said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/9c39987e-4a43-451b-97f9-50a62658638d.jpg/r0_422_4608_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg