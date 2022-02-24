sport, australian-rules-football,

Zarlie Goldsworthy continues to attract interest from AFLW clubs after her blistering start with the Murray Bushrangers. The 17-year-old, having switched her focus from soccer to Australian Rules, has hit the ground running in the NAB League with a series of dominant midfield performances. She's been in their best players most weeks and, alongside Zara Hamilton and co-captain Keeley Skepper, is viewed as being 'draftable' by the Bushies staff. "Those three girls are definitely in that draft window," assistant coach Mario de Santa-ana confirmed. "Time will tell but we're confident they'll get looked at. "Whether they get the big tick or not, that's out of our hands. "They just need to be consistent and keep playing good footy." ALSO IN SPORT: Goldsworthy had a hard tag in Saturday's game against Calder Cannons in Corowa, a clear sign of the impact she's already made on the competition. "Zarlie knew, after the first couple of rounds where she was dominating, that the pressure would build and build on her as the season went forward," de Santa-ana said. "The better players at NAB level get higher attention and if she can continue to perform like that, under that much pressure, it looks really good on her CV. "Recruiters see that and they say 'she can play under the pump and still deliver' and that's what she did in the last quarter on Saturday." Bushies sit eighth with two wins and three losses so far. They face Northern Knights in Yarrawonga on Saturday.

