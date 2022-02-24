coronavirus,

More than 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) in a daily tally slightly higher than yesterday's. On Thursday 324 new cases of the virus were reported within the MLHD, made up of 261 positive rapid antigen tests and 63 positive PCR tests. This is a small increase from yesterday's tally of 284 new cases. There are currently 19 patients with COVID-19 in MLHD hospitals, and no one in the ICU with the virus. The MLHD has broken down the current active cases by PCR results only: IN OTHER NEWS: Across the state 8271 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm Wednesday. Today marks the third day in a row cases have remained above 8000 statewide after climbing from the 4916 new cases recorded on February 21. There are 1211 COVID patients in NSW hospitals, with 59 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1246 patients were being cared for with 69 in ICU. Meanwhile, NSW Health has announced changes to its sewage surveillance program used throughout the pandemic to detect fragments of the virus and provide an early warning of potential outbreaks, particularly in regional areas. "Now that COVID is widespread in the community, the focus of the program has changed from early warning to monitoring of trends to supplement information gathered through PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing," a NSW Health spokesperson said. Moving forward, the program will sample 22 sites throughout the state on a weekly basis for up to six months, including four in Greater Sydney and up to 18 regional locations, to monitor the rate of infection over time. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

