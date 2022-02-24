sport, local-sport,

The first round of matches in this season's FA Cup are just over a week away. A double-header in the men's competition will kick things off at Melrose Park next Saturday (March 5), with Wodonga Heart playing Wodonga Diamonds reserves at 5pm followed by St Pats v Albury City at 7pm. St Pats and Myrtleford launch the women's side of the draw at 11am on March 6, with Wangaratta playing Melrose at 1pm. Then comes the men's clash between Diamonds and Cobram Roar at 3pm with Glen Park hosting all three games. ALSO IN SPORT Wednesday night fixtures will complete the first round, with Albury United and Albury Hotspurs contesting the final women's game at Glen Park on March 9 while Wodonga Diamonds have a bye through to the semi-finals. In the men's competition, United meet Twin City at Melrose Park on March 16 and Hotspurs face Myrtleford at Glen Park on March 23. Melrose, Boomers and Wangaratta await the winners in the quarter-finals after receiving byes. The final will be played on Saturday June 18 at Kelly Park.

