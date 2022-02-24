community,

In 1983, photography was considered by some to not be a valid artistic medium - even today, those sentiments exist. But since the National Photography Prize was first established by Murray Art Museum Albury, the significance of the art form has been proven. MAMA Art Foundation chair Tony Smith said helping to establish the biennial prize nearly 40 years ago, through the then-named Albury Regional Art Centre, was an exciting challenge. "Photography at the time was on the fringe of what an art gallery did, and there were quite a group of people in the community who didn't think it was an appropriate medium to collect," he said. "(But) photography is a major strand of the gallery's collection ... we have a pretty comprehensive collection. "It was also the reality of what a relatively small regional gallery could do. "To continue to collect Australian oil paintings was not going to be possible - even then, they were expensive." The foundation is among funding sources for Australia's oldest photo prize, which will open to the public this weekend. MAMA director Bree Pickering said the prize, the winner of which will be announced tonight, was the "forefront of photography". "This prize is really significant and it does really capture what's happening right now with contemporary art," she said. "It reflects the history of this museum and its predecessor ... like what was happening back then, it's pushing the boundaries. "Forward thinking is tradition for this museum." In one entry, Australians who represent the range of occupations recorded in Census data have had their aura recorded and photographed. Attempts to capture energy fields around the human body, linking results to spirituality, date back to the 19th Century. Ms Pickering said this work had almost anticipated the rise in non-traditional well-being practices observed during the pandemic. "These works do reflect really contemporary concerns in lots of ways," she said. "This incredible show exists because of the generosity of the people of Albury. "A lot of people's businesses has been impacted over the last few years, but that generosity has continued. "It's a real indication of just how much this community supports this museum."

