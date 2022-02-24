sport, local-sport,

Standing at around six foot nine, Duom Dawam's height is set to be a weapon for the Albury-Wodonga Bandits this season. The 26-year-old has joined the border outfit from NBL1 south side Mt Gambier, after being named the Pioneers most valuable player last season. Growing up in Werribee, Dawam was once apart of the AIS-AFL Academy. While he excelled both on the court and field, he eventually had to make the call as to which sport he would pursue- and basketball it was. "I got to travel a bit for basketball and to play footy as well," Dawam said. "I went overseas for a bit, I was in America for a few years and then went to the Philippine's for a year." He'll now call the border home as the Bandits prepare for the inaugural NBL1 East season. "Before I came here I checked out a couple of teams and this one caught my attention," he said. "I wanted to join the new program and new competition, and with everything that's going on with the Bandits as well, I wanted to jump on board with that and have a go. "As soon as I got to Albury I felt the energy that everyone was switched on and has a target goal." The forward averaged 18-points and close to 11 rebounds per game last season, but he admitted he doesn't get too carried away. "I'm not a big fan of entertainment, I'm just kind of the guy who completes the task and likes to get the win," he said. "But if the fans are able to get involved, then why not." New Bandits' men's coach Haydn Kirkwood expects Dawam to fit into the side nicely. "When we heard that he wanted to play for us we were straight onto it and got him up here," Kirkwood said. "He adds length and height to the current squad, but also his energy. He's had a big impact on the boys getting around them. ALSO IN SPORT: "Having Duom being able to play stretch four out of the parameter and shooting when he's available to, and getting to the rim will create a few highlights for us. "The style of play we'll have this year will be pretty exciting." The Bandits are set to add several more players to their line-up ahead of round one of the competition on April 2. They are set to meet the Bankstown Bruins at the Bankstown Basketball Stadium to get the season under way. "We've got two or three players coming in that will probably play big roles in our team," Dawam said. "But we're still gelling as a team and it's coming along nicely." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/a955eff0-a9c5-4a57-91f8-b17f4c2abb36.jpg/r0_208_5338_3224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg