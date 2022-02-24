news, local-news,

"I just don't like quitting." It's that attitude, joked Olympia Yarger - the founder of agtech startup Goterra - which has helped her remain resilient in the face of adversity. One of Goterra's designs, which uses robots and black soldier fly larvae to consume food waste that would otherwise go into landfill, was recently installed at the Albury Waste Management Centre. Ms Yarger today spoke as a panel member at the National Farmers Federation Future Drought Fund webinar on how to stand up and move on from a setback. "The less glib answer is more that sometimes you don't realise that you should quit because you're too busy looking at the problem in front of you," she said. "If you looked up you might realise just how far or how hard it is, but if you keep your eyes on very small things and manage the things in front of you and stick to the goals that you've set for yourself, if you just keep focusing on small incremental things, by the time you look up you're generally on the other side of the hardship. IN OTHER NEWS: "When you think about that in relation to drought one of the things that can be analogous to starting a startup is planning the best you can for the visions you believe you can create, and then managing your resources with the worst-case scenario in mind, not the best, so you can ride out the tough times." Ms Yarger said she had overcome being a single founder and a woman to get Goterra to where it is. "I make up less than 2 per cent of all CEOs that are backed by venture capital and so the difficulties for women to raise funding in the world are very significant," she said. Ms Yarger said Goterra designs in and of themselves demonstrated sustainability, which was important in drought resilience. "How can we create stronger security within our regions around this very important part of production of food system with what we have in country rather than relying on imports?" she asked. "Goterra plays a small part in contributing to that by taking a waste that has no value, converting it into something that has value to it and redistributing it to the community where it was made. "Those sorts of things when we think about drought resilience is going to be about managing that at a regional level rather than just a national level."

