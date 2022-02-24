news, local-news,

Securing power, making emergency meeting places better and community resilience are among projects to receive $22 million in bushfire recovery funding in Towong alone. The shire, which suffered the most damages in the region during Black Summer, is home to 26 out of 55 projects funded by the federal government. The council successfully nominated the Cudgewa Avenue of Honour upgrades, the Walwa Recreation Reserve resilience enhancements project and an update to Corryong Skate Park. Mayor Andrew Whitehead said it was likely the single-biggest funding round so far, covering projects like 24-hour fuel for Corryong. "(During the fires) we had earth-moving contractors that had their own big fuel tanks, which were being utilised for fire trucks, so they then couldn't get fuel to actually run the bulldozers," he said. "It became a real issue ... 24-hour fuel will also be good for tourists. "The program was definitely oversubscribed, and there were a fair few knocked back ... but as a council, we're trying to put a list together so we can work with all those groups." Cr Whitehead said a grant would "finish off" their new events centre, equipping it with a playground, parking, sprinklers hooked up to a 240,000-litre water tank and more. "There was quite a bit of thought going into it back at that (planning) stage as to what we could do to make it a better facility for preparedness," he said. "We have a generator included in a different grant, in the case of the power going out. "For the last fire, evacuation was up at the high school. "This allows for more options ... there are yards down there for horses. "We're definitely only in the early stages of recovery - there's a lot that will be happening in the next couple years." Projects are spread across Towong and include upgrades to the Talgarno, Granya and Bethanga halls. That is being co-ordinated by the Berringa Peninsula Community Network, chaired by Jim de Hennin. "We have done bushfire preparedness surveys and spoken to people about what they want," he said. "We've had assessments done by AKPS to see what each of the halls might need and each halls committee has come up with a wish-list. "For example, at Talgarno, we want better heating and the kitchen done up." Mr de Hennin said with funding confirmed, working committees would now be established to progress the $571,000 project. "When the halls came up, it was considered they could be emergency meeting places in any kind of event," he said. "For example, we might end up with a emergency generators at the hall, in the case of the fires again. "When the fires went through the Upper Murray, it caught everyone by surprise, because they were so quick and so ferocious. IN OTHER NEWS: "I had a sister-in-law at Cudgewa who moved into Corryong, but was then evacuated to Tumbarumba, that had already been evacuated, so the poor girl ended up in Wagga. "There's going to be a shire emergency plan and the halls should certainly be large part of that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/10d43f9d-476a-47e9-b010-e194ec4a5962.jpg/r0_225_5524_3346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg