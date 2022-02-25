news, local-news,

North East councils affected by January's storm events have been made eligible for a level of disaster recovery funding. Wodonga, Towong and Indigo councils are still working through details of their funding, with the latter being subject of assistance for "personal hardship and distress". Bridget McKenzie and Jaclyn Symes, ministers for emergency management at the federal and Victorian levels respectively, announced the disaster declaration earlier in the week. Senator Bridget McKenzie said the support under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements would assist councils with the costs of road and infrastructure repairs and clean-up. According to the Commonwealth's disaster relief website, for storms commencing January 26, joint funding can be received for removal of debris from residential properties and restoration of damaged essential public assets. Indigo mayor Bernard Gaffney said his understanding was the funding would not cover all of their costs. "We've received notification for emergency works to be covered, where there is public risk," he said. "But the infrastructure, which in this shire could be over a million dollars, we have not received any funding for." Impacted individuals should contact the emergency management response officer at the local councils. For Indigo Shire, this officer can be reached through 1300 365 003. Wodonga residents are not eligible for personal hardship funding; mayor Kev Poulton said some council clean-up costs would be recuperated. "We obviously accept and welcome that, and for us, it'll help us cover the costs of damage that's caused to roadside reserves," he said. "It's very specific in the form of removal of debris from footpaths, repairing road surfaces and also clearing fallen trees. "Whilst that won't cover the cost of repairing damages within our actual reserves or playgrounds, in this case, there is some relief. "It will not cover the full cost of damage caused by the storm; there is still a lot that the council will have to wear for themselves." Southern NSW also was made eligible for the funding, for events form January 5, onwards, but unlike the Victorian support also covers "concessional interest rate loans for small businesses". IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Poulton agreed it was frustrating that the disaster funding arrangements were different due to the state border and warned residents to be vigilant with further storms expected in coming days and weeks. "We can never explain why it should be different on either side, but we're not surprised," he said. "We remain prepared ... and will manage each event."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/450409d8-8b71-4421-9f04-d312bc938643.jpg/r0_275_5417_3336_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg