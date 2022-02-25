news, court-and-crime,

A drunk man being evicted from an Albury pub by security pushed a policewoman to her chest when he finally began walking out of the hotel. Moments earlier, on being asked to provide identification, Tayt Moloney threw his driver's licence into her face. His poor behaviour at the Zed Bar in Dean Street late on the night of November 26, Albury Local Court has heard, included offensive language directed at police. The officers were in the hotel doing a routine licensed premises check when they saw hotel security staff trying to evict the 21-year-old. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Moloney committed a "very serious" offence, though asked prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike for the police position on whether a conviction should be imposed. Sergeant Pike said it was conceded the matter was at the "very lowest end" of the scale for such an assault. Moloney, of Caratel Street, North Albury, pleaded guilty to assault police, offensive language, possess a prohibited drug and being an excluded person who fails to leave a licensed premises when required. Police told the court that hotel security told Moloney about 11.15pm that he would no longer be served given his level of intoxication. Moloney was "argumentative" and refused to comply with a request to leave, so they tried to evict him. Police then gave Moloney a "move-on" direction but he responded with a series of offensive comments. He then tried to walk away, but in so doing he pushed the officer to the chest when she tried to block his path. Police described this as "reckless' rather than a more deliberate act. Moloney, who was carrying one gram of cocaine, was put on a 12-month conditional release order, without conviction.

