Sam Reid has an AFL premiership under his belt, but when the Sydney forward stepped onto Lavington Sports Ground yesterday, memories of his 2008 under-18s flag with Wangaratta Rovers came flooding back. The younger brother of Wangaratta coach and former Collingwood star Ben Reid is still in the loop when it comes to the Ovens and Murray League, and admitted there was even an attempt to lure him back. "Before I'd signed for another year he (Ben) was trying to recruit me for Wang Maggies," Reid said. "I think by the time I finish in the AFL I'll probably need to put my feet up for a bit. "The O and M is probably a bit of a high level to jump straight back into." With two-and-a-half years separating the brothers from Bright, Reid said he always had someone to look up to. "I was a lot smaller than Ben, he was an early developer and I wasn't, so he used to dominate me in the backyard," he said. "He led the way and I got to see what it was all about when he went to Collingwood." The Swans and Giants got a feel for the ground yesterday during light training sessions ahead of their pre-season clash tonight. Among the stars was Buddy Franklin, with Corowa export and Swans coach John Longmire confirming all players are available. "It's a great opportunity for the fans to come along and see the very best players that they watch on the TV, as well as some young players that are just starting their careers," he said. "There's a good opportunity for every player on our lists from both teams to get a run." It's been a while since the Swans have had the chance to play in front of a regional crowd, but Longmire is glad to be back. "Personally I've really missed it, obviously being from a regional area, I love the opportunity to get out," he said. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's been pretty tough on the border region the last couple of years, tough for businesses, schools and footy and netball clubs. They're such important lifelines for communities, so it's good to get down here and bring our whole squad to the local area." Giant and former Murray Bushranger Lachlan Ash has had a challenging introduction to his AFL career after being drafted in 2019. The son of Albury premiership player Stephen Ash made his debut in 2020 with no crowd due to the pandemic. "Mum and dad's first game was last year, they didn't get to see me in my first year," Ash said. But the 20-year-old is set to have plenty of support for his first time playing at the Lavington facility. "I think both my grandmothers are coming up," he said. "They can't get to many games in Sydney so that will be good. "Dad played a couple of years at Albury so he has a fair few mates who I'm sure will come along." Growing up on a farm outside Shepparton, Ash has now adjusted to city life. "It's been a weird two years, but it's been really good," he said. Teammate and Giants' ruckman Matthew Flynn is returning to Lavington Sports Ground having played on the border while representing the NSW/ACT Rams. "It makes it almost feel like home," Flynn said. The Giants and Swans pre-season clash will get under way at 6pm.

