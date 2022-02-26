Le Martres Limousins has been carcase assessing for the past 24 years and now is producing some of the most powerful bulls in its history. The changes in the cattle can readily be seen in the 2022 annual sale yearling bulls which have recorded an average Eye Muscle Area (EMA) +9 per cent greater than the previous drop of bulls. Also, in this category, all bulls recorded an EMA greater than 100 sq. cm, whereas when Le Martres started Carcase assessing only 10 per cent of the draft of young bulls would achieve this assessment. "In my opinion, the Le Martres Beef Limousin herd has "arrived" and offers the Australian Beef Industry cattle with Carcase packages equal to the best in the industry, hence l say the herd is "the best kept secret," stud master Leon Martin BAgSc (Hons) said. Lot 3, Le Martres Rainman, is a star feature of the 2022 annual bull sale and is rated as the most powerful apricot bull Le Martres has offered for sale. "On the black side, this year's line up of black Limousin bulls will be my best lineup ever offered and l believe it will be equal to any lineup of black Limousin bulls offered across Australia in 2022," Mr Martin said. "In addition, on offer will be French Pure Poll and Blue Poll Limousin bulls. All bulls are NEG Carcase Assessed." Le Martres 2022 Annual Bull Sale will be held on Friday March 4.

Le Martres Limousins bulls offer impressive traits

Le Martres 2022 Annual Bull Sale will be held on Friday March 4.