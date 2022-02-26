Jarobee-blood calves were a major feature at the 2022 January and February feature weaner sales in Barnawartha and Wangaratta. "It really does make us proud to see so many Jarobee-blood calves featuring in the front lanes at these major sales," Jarobee Angus owner Jan Robinson said. "These sales attracted some of the best cattle the region has on offer and to see so many Jarobee blood calves holding their own, gives us great satisfaction." It is not only locally that Jarobee bulls are getting the job done, bulls have been sold into Queensland for more than 20 years. Jarobee's annual autumn bull sale will be held on Friday March 18 at Jarobee selling complex Beechworth. There will be 50 HBR bulls on offer. All bulls have passed the rigorous tests for structure and breeding soundness by Dr Joshua Berryman of Holbrook Vet Clinic. Bulls have been vaccinated for vibriosis and pestivirus and all blood tested negative for Pestivirus. They were also scanned and assessed for structure, temperament and fat scores by Jim Green. On sale day, success is measured by clearance rate. "We don't want any of our clients leaving our sale without a bull," Jarobee Angus owner Alan Robinson said. "We want as many Jarobee blood bulls out in paddocks around Australia working because we know they will get the job done and that's encouraging for our business."

Affordable genetics that will stand up in all conditions at Jarobee Angus

