sport, local-sport,

Albury City coach Ricky Piltz has challenged his players to nail their colours to the mast. Numbers at pre-season training have fluctuated between 10 and 25 and Piltz is still waiting to find out what some of his senior players plan to do in 2022. City have a good core group of players committed but until others make up their minds, the coach's planning can only go so far. "We've got a lot of blokes who are still uncommitted, like a lot of clubs," Piltz said. "It's hard to do the structural stuff when you have't got the same blokes at training all the time. "I think we'll be able to field two teams quite comfortably and be reasonably competitive in both. ALSO IN SPORT: "But we're two weeks out from the start of the season and there are big names out of the seniors that have only trained twice." City, who finished fifth last season, know they'll be without Hamish Keatings this year after he moved to Melbourne but there are plenty of other unanswered questions. "It's getting to the stage now where I really need to be settling on a shape and settling on a team," Piltz stressed. "Without knowing what cattle you've got, it's hard to go forward and create and coach a structure into a line-up that you don't know is going to be there. "I've put it out there to the team that I need to know numbers for my sake, for my planning for the future and all that sort of stuff. "If I've got a team with only one striker, for example, there's no point in me playing three up front." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/3651f0d9-3672-4da9-8907-a2fc3faeaf24.jpg/r0_274_5568_3420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg