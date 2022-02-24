sport, local-sport,

Riverina officials heaped praise on Albury-Wodonga's cricketing community as the NSW Combined High Schools Girls Championships wrapped up yesterday. After four days of cricket, which saw 10 representative teams from across the state play six games each at grounds on either side of the border, the carnival was declared a major success on and off the field. Sydney North were crowned champions after beating Hunter in the final at Les Cheesley Oval in Wodonga and there were plenty of outstanding individual performances by girls aspiring to a career in state or even international cricket. "I couldn't be happier with how everything's gone," Riverina School Sport executive officer Terry Willis said. "After the two years we've had, a lot of kids have missed an opportunity they'll never get back but everyone who played in this carnival had a great week. "It's the first state championship run in school sport this year so it's been important for us. "The support's been unquestionable, through Cricket Albury-Wodonga and Mick Erdeljac and through Albury City Council with Jack Bradley. "Every ground we've been to in Albury-Wodonga has been welcoming, the standard of the facilities is fantastic and the club people who have been at the grounds, to prepare the pitches or to open up a canteen, it just enhances the experience for everyone." For the Riverina team, this was a rare chance to play on home soil at the championships and coach Nathan Brookes was proud of the way his players acquitted themselves against very strong opposition. ALSO IN SPORT "It's been an unbelievable week," Brookes said. "For me, it's been less about the results and more about the kids and how they could grow throughout the week. "We've had some great performances, with Charlie Lamont's 106 not out on Wednesday a real highlight, and seeing some of the younger girls grow has been fantastic. "We had five first-timers this year and that's what I love to see. "I lose three girls from this team at the end of the year and you need to find those girls coming through. "Women's cricket in the Riverina is growing and this is the epitomy of that. "For those girls who are new to the game, the fact they know they can perform at this level, I hope they can use that to grow their own cricket. "For the girls that are finishing up at the carnival, I want them to continue working hard on their cricket and even if they don't, they've made friendships for life at this carnival. "We're a family at Riverina CHS girls cricket. "I had a message from Ebony Hoskin every night saying 'how did the girls go?' and Rachel Trenaman sent a message yesterday to wish the girls luck so that's what it means. "The facilities are unbelievable and they always have been down here. "Albury-Wodonga always put on a good carnival and they are, 100 percent, the best facilities in the region. "To come back here, whenever we host it, would be an honour. "We'd come back here every second year if we could and every coach around the region has said the same thing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/1d69aaac-e6aa-42e9-b9f0-6af1f30c0baa.jpg/r491_496_4600_2818_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg