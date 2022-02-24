news, local-news,

"Let me be clear" was a saying favoured by Michael Kalimnios, a man of few words who created transformative change at Albury Wodonga Health in just over two years. And as the late chief executive was farewelled yesterday, it became perfectly clear how well-loved the 57-year-old was in Albury-Wodonga. A memorial service at Gateway Island was attended by more than 100 people, who gained personal insights about "MK", the Greek-Australian who grew up in Brisbane. George Kalimnios said his brother was a very sharp man with a dry wit, who didn't much care for appearances. "One of his monikers from Darwin (was) his personal assistant was charged with (telling) Michael, 'Could you please tuck your shirt in', which he would dutifully do," he said. "He was in a world of his own in many respects, but at the same time was someone who was very, very focused. "Work was a reflection of who he was ... it was a social outlet, it was a challenge." Mr Kalimnios said his brother's sudden death, after long-standing health issues, was made easier by the warmth their family had received from the Border. "It's almost as though he acquired another family here," he said. "Michael would be highly embarrassed at this service, because he was private ... (but) he would be very humbled by this." AWH senior clinician David Clancy said staff shared their lives with the chief executive, and in return Mr Kalimnios shared stories of his previous jobs, life in Brisbane and weekends spent picking strawberries in Beechworth. "The staff knew him so well, they could tell when he was struggling and in pain from the weight of the job," he said. "It was a testament to his razor-sharp mind ... that it was apparent that he'd sized up the joint from the get-go: over-capacity, crumbling infrastructure, an antiquated IT system. "But Michael knew the biggest challenge that faced the organisation was its culture." Dr Clancy said it was Michael's enactment of processes that meant AWH could "now confidently campaign for a new hospital". "When we break ground on that hospital, the efforts of Michael need to be acknowledged," he said. AWH board chair Matt Burke outlined the many changes Mr Kalimnios implemented, including a new model of clinical leadership and an organisation-wide business plan. One of the new advisory groups implemented was a consultants committee, and chair Jonathan Lewin further detailed the impacts of the late chief. "He has managed to transform the organisation from a provincial district hospital into a major player," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "After a decade of inaction, we now have a master plan of action. "I found Michael to be a deeply caring and sensitive man. "Everyone that I've spoken to who knew Michael feel that his loss is similar to a personal loss of a family member, and this speaks enormous volumes of the regard to which he was held."

