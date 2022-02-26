Mild summer in Victoria | Weather Watch

news, rural,

Perth has experienced one of its hottest summers in over 140 years. Perth received a record number of 13 very hot days of 40 degrees this summer - easily beating the previous record of seven days during the summer of 2015-16. Perth also had the greatest number of days of 35 degrees or more, with 31 days equalling the 1977-78 summer. So far, Perth's very hot summer has not really impacted upon Victoria and NSW. The highest temperature this summer in Victoria has not exceeded 38 degrees. There were a few 40 degree days in Wangaratta in the summer of 2015-16, despite above-average rainfall and a 40-degree temperature in mid-January of 1978, in a summer season that was drier and cooler than usual, with the heaviest rain on January 30, 1978. March 1978 was wetter and cooler than usual in Wangaratta, with a brief hot spell to 38 earlier in that month. Perth's two hottest summers of 1977-78 and 2015-16 did eventually lead to notable wetter than average conditions from May for the rest of the year in 1978 and 2016 in Victoria. Hobart is having a very dry February, with only 4.8mm to date, whilst Sydney is having a very wet February. The last time Hobart was very dry in February while Sydney very wet in the same year was back in 1892. It was wetter than average from April through to November in North East Victoria in 1892. There was a hot spell in early March 1892; the temperature reached 45 degrees at Deniliquin on March 9 and 38.8 in Bendigo. During the past two days, a low-pressure trough extending south from inland Queensland has resulted in a return to warm to hot and humid conditions, with E/NE winds. Very heavy rain has fallen at places on the Sunshine Coast and over 100mm fell in Sydney to 9am on Wednesday. Inland areas of NSW and Queensland have had isolated thunderstorms - the heaviest rains were 47mm at Cobar, 75mm at St. George and 40mm at Miles. The town of Miles, which was in severe drought last August, has now had well above average rainfall each month from October to this month. The last time there was a similar rainfall pattern at Miles was from October 1997 to February 1998, and before that, from October 1933 to February 1934. As some places in North East Victoria have just had their wettest January since 1934, we are in for above-average rain in both March and April and again from July through to December, which did happen in 1934.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/d75f1882-4645-4fb2-a125-ae1c34b8b0b4.jpg/r0_193_3816_2349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg