FLIP OUT Girls With Altitude, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, February 26, 2pm and 6.30pm Girls With Altitude fuses the cartoons of celebrated Australian artist Judy Horacek (Where is the Green Sheep?) and the world-class skills of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus. In the pipeline since 2019, the show has been postponed twice owing to the global pandemic. A troupe of 17 girls, aged 11 to 18, present this breathtaking show. Girls With Altitude will wind up its Wodonga season on Saturday before a 10-venue tour across NSW, Queensland, Northern Territory and Victoria throughout March and April. Bookings: The Cube Wodonga Box Office, phone (02) 6022 9311 or visit thecubewodonga.com.au. TURN UP Sooshi Mango, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, February 26, 7.30pm Sooshi Mango is bringing its new comedy, Off The Boat, to Albury. After launching with seven dates, the tour has grown to 31 shows. In fact, Joe, Carlo and Andrew, will be the first Australian comedy act to do multiple shows at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena - a special achievement in their hometown. Recommended for 12 years-plus. GET OUT Riverside Vibes, Yindyamarra Sculpture Walk - from Kremur Street, West Albury, Sunday, February 27, 10am to 3pm Gather your family and friends under the gumtree canopy along the Murray River. The bushland will burst with live entertainment, a market, artwork and food and drinks aplenty. From 10am join Auntie Edna Stuart for Welcome to Country, followed with a didgeridoo display from Benji Davison and smoking ceremony by Curtis Reid. There will be a Wiradjuri Language talk from Ruth Davys. READ UP Second Life by David Hoysted book launch, Albury LibraryMuseum, Sunday, February 27, 2pm Albury-born David Hoysted's memoir, Second Life, is a tribute to his soulmate and wife Nanette. It's a story of sacrifice, advocacy, resilience and courage in the face of adversity. Bookings are essential at alburycity.nsw.gov.au/whats-on FLOW OUT Flowlines by Janene Castillo, GIGS Art Gallery, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, February 26, 10am to 4pm Flowlines by Janene Castillo combines music with the creative process. Allow each painting to come alive accompanied by music that inspired each piece. Meet the artist runs on Saturday from 10.30am to noon while the exhibition runs until March 19. BUY UP Albury Wodonga Farmers' Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, February 26, 8am to noon Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/17500bda-c400-4c1e-95b0-22b9d140fbb8.jpg/r0_373_5233_3330_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg