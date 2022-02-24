news, court-and-crime,

A Wagga health worker has been charged after she allegedly breached privacy protocols by accessing medical records without authorisation. Emma Lee McCallum, a 33-year-old Murrumbidgee Local Health District employee from Glenfield Park, is facing 17 charges of accessing/modifying restricted data in a computer. Court documents said the offences relate to the unauthorised access of MLHD medical records multiple times between February and April last year. The case was mentioned briefly, by way of a letter from Ms McCallum's solicitor, in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday. The solicitor entered not guilty pleas for all 17 charges. IN OTHER NEWS: The MLHD said it was "committed to protecting the privacy of patient and staff information". The health district said when it became aware a staff member had allegedly breached privacy protocols last year the matter was referred to police for investigation. The case returns to court on April 6.

