sport, australian-rules-football,

Some of the AFL's big names are in town ahead of Friday night's practice match between Sydney and GWS Giants at Lavington Sports Ground. Both teams trained at the ground on Thursday evening and The Border Mail photographer JAMES WILTSHIRE was there to capture the best of the sessions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/db2e121c-50af-450a-baa5-51e6385a2f39.jpg/r0_272_5338_3288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg