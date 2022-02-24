PHOTOS
Sydney Swans and GWS Giants train at Lavington Sports Ground
Australian Rules Football
Some of the AFL's big names are in town ahead of Friday night's practice match between Sydney and GWS Giants at Lavington Sports Ground.
Both teams trained at the ground on Thursday evening and The Border Mail photographer JAMES WILTSHIRE was there to capture the best of the sessions.
