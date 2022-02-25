sport, local-sport,

Billson Park will be a hive of activity on Saturday as Albury Cricket Club launches its action-packed Marquee Weekend. On the club's annual Pink Stumps Day, crucial funds will be raised for the McGrath Foundation with the home team running out in pink shirts for a pivotal clash against premiership rivals Lavington. A bumper crowd is expected on what is also the club's sponsors day, with live music and wood-fired pizzas available after a game which could prove to be a dress rehearsal for the first round of finals in just a fortnight's time. The club received a personalised message from Glenn McGrath (above) during the week and Albury president Cameron Walker is among those for whom the cause resonates close to home. "I lost my father to lung cancer," he explained. "He was in his late fifties and he just had a sore arm. "He went to the doctor and they basically said 'look, you've got RSI (repetitive strain injury) because you've been working hard your whole life.' "They put a brace on it but over a period of months, it never got better, to the point where he knocked it one day on the bench and it dropped him in pain. "They did a bit more investigation and worked out he had cancer in his bones, in his wrist. "They looked at it and said 'this is a secondary cancer, we need to find where the primary one is' and it just so happened it was in his lungs. "They gave him six to 12 months and he got through close to 18 months, so we had enough time to say goodbye and he got to do a few more things with his life. "But you think of the people who wake up one day, find out they've got cancer and are dead within a couple of weeks. It does happen and hopefully the money we raise this weekend will help towards the research and easing people's pain. "There's no-one cancer doesn't touch and that's why this charity hits close to home for so many. "The plan is to grow this into something the whole community can get behind." ALSO IN SPORT There will be a DJ playing during the game, which pits third-placed Albury against a Lavington side just one place and nine points behind them heading into the penultimate round of the home-and-away season. Victory for Albury would guarantee a home semi-final and give them a chance of finishing above Wodonga, in second, but the reigning premiers know they still have a chance to sneak into third if they can finish with back-to-back wins. "It's so important for us to have the community at a provincial game," Albury captain Ross Dixon said. "It's all about the energy around the place, raising money for a great cause and getting a group of people together. That's been a real challenge throughout the pandemic but this weekend is something everyone is looking forward to. "There's a real female focus. Our guests are going to be entertained in the marquee and we'll have breast cancer nurses there. "It promises to be a really good game of cricket with something for everyone on the day." Tickets for Pink Stumps Day are available by calling Elle Gibson on 0423 160 642, priced at $50, which includes a ladies afternoon tea and drinks from 3-6pm. "What better cause can you have?" Walker said. "Breast cancer, the McGrath Foundation and cricket all go together so it just made sense for us to do the Pink Stumps Day. "Cancer needs to be eradicated and if the money can help find a breakthrough in one type, it's going to help in others." There are big games everywhere you look across the competition today. East Albury, in eighth, could make a significant move by winning at New City, given that St Patrick's, Corowa and Belvoir all face tough away games against Tallangatta, North Albury and Wodonga respectively. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/b2325eba-c724-4c82-9945-dc8e0a39962b.jpg/r427_392_5332_3163_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg