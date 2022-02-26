Hunters call for lift in fox bounty | On the Wallaby

comment, opinion,

The troublesome feral red fox, the scourge of farmers and poultry owners, has been grabbing news headlines for the right and wrong reasons lately. Introduced in the 1850s, the fox is found across mainland Australia and is controlled by poisoning and shooting. The estimates around the impact foxes have on our small wildlife, animals and birds are momentous. Backyard chook yards are a happy hunting ground for foxes. Young lambs are fair game as, at times, are grown sheep. Calves are mauled and even cows have been taken down. In Victoria, the government has a scheme where hunters are paid a bounty of $10 a scalp. They want that lifted to $15. The Sporting Shooters' Association of Australia's Victorian division is urging the Andrews government to lift the bounty to at least a level that covered recreational shooters' costs, which, it argues, have increased substantially. They contend they are not out to make a profit, but they should get enough to cover their out-of-pocket expenses. Meanwhile, Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick has launched a campaign calling for an end to the fox bounty, stating it encouraged "mass cruelty" against foxes. Mr Meddick, who represents Western Region in the Victorian Upper House, was elected on a 2.71 per cent primary vote. His harebrained policies would seem to be greatly at odds with his electorate. Also, his vote is crucial in supporting the survival of the Andrews government. Since 2011, after a restart, 874,000 fox scalps and 3900 wild dog body parts have been collected in Victoria. ELECTION TIME If you live in rural Victoria, at the next state election, timed for November, you will be presented with an opportunity to vent against the present state government that has called on its peak agriculture body to shed 145 of its most experienced staff. And the hardest hit will be soil scientists - the very people who are at the cutting edge of lifting profitability, in what we are told is a changing climate. Decade after decade, the Victorian Department of Agriculture has provided cutting edge research and advice to farmers. It has been freely available. The winners were profitability, the environment and future generations. All up, the government wants to say goodbye to 250 of its 3662 employees by offering early retirement packages. It is believed that 145 of those job cutbacks will come from Agriculture Victoria, with another 29 taken out of its Rural and Regional Development division, plus 23 from the Jobs, Innovation and Business Engagement group. Victoria is Australia's largest agricultural producer, with around 50 per cent being exported. Not often realised, but it is competent departmental staff that lead the way in the aftermath of natural disasters. So far, thankfully, we have been spared a major animal disease outbreak; however, if it were to occur, a gutted Agriculture Department would struggle. In the not too distant past, the government could not handle the number of livestock, cattle, in particular, that needed to be assessed after bushfires, so they called on veterinarians statewide to volunteer. Its own analysis shows the state's agricultural sector produces $17.8 billion of food and fibre, which, in turn, supports a $41.5 billion food processing sector. What is particularly galling are the reports that the Premier Dan Andrews has surrounded himself with 100s of advisors and staff at levels never seen in the past.

