A collective 721 years of service from 38 NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers from Albury and Greater Hume Shires was recognised and appreciated at an awards ceremony today. The 38 fire fighters were among 312 from the Southern Border team to receive the National Emergency Medal for their service during the 2019/2020 summer fires at the Albury Entertainment Centre, in staggered ceremonies due to COVID-19. NSW RFS senior deputy captain of the Splitters Creek brigade Matt Curry said the awards recognised the crews and individuals that fought five days or more locally and interstate. "But we had people here who did over 20 days work," he said. "Locally we were one of the last fires to start here, and it was obviously fairly tragic with the death of Samuel McPaul, one of our colleagues. "It's recognition for a lot of people who put in a lot of effort over a sustained period. "And it's recognition for family and employers who let their members go." IN OTHER NEWS: Speaking at the ceremony acting district manager inspector Sandra Huer encouraged the volunteers to reflect on the lives and property they'd saved. "A wise group officer once said to me when you get to a fire you should take stock, you should take a breath and look around and if you do nothing what might happen at that fire?" she said. "You've been recipients of awards here today because you took amazing actions to stop and control fires, we did suffer some losses but at the same time what if we did nothing, what if you hadn't done anything, what could've or would've happened? "Media reports often focus on the bad stuff what was lost and we did suffer some losses, but the reality is you did the work and what if you'd done nothing, what would have happened? so for that I'd like you to remember the good things in that fire season."

