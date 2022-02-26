news, court-and-crime,

An argument taken-up again just hours later descended into an assault where a woman squeezed her hands around her partner's throat. Kylie Lyn Henderson then pushed the woman over the back of a chair. The victim briefly lost her ability to breath, but suffered no injuries as a result of the assault. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she accepted, based on submissions, "there's been volatility in that relationship". They had been in the relationship for about four years and had bought their Lavington home together, which they shared with the victim's two children. Defence lawyer Mark Cronin said while Henderson had now moved in with her parents in Wangaratta, there remained the possibility that she and the victim would be able to live together again. MORE COURT STORIES "They continue to try to work through those issues (in their domestic relationship)," Mr Cronin told Ms McLaughlin. "(The assault) seems to be a one-off, your honour. It's been a volatile relationship." Mr Cronin said the circumstances of the matter, including his client's lack of a criminal history, meant it was appropriate for leniency to be afforded McLaughlin through not imposing a conviction. Ms McLaughlin, in imposing a 12-month conditional release order, without supervision, said the only aggravating factor in Henderson's offending was the fact this took place in the victim's home. She said she accepted Mr Cronin's submission that this was "out-of-character" for the unemployed 42-year-old. Henderson pleaded guilty to a single domestic violence-related charge of common assault. The court was told the issues between the pair had continued throughout the course of their relationship, but with no previous violence reported to police. On the morning of the assault, the victim was in the chair in a shed in the backyard of their home. Henderson approached the woman and began to argue with her in relation to, police said, "the victim not loving her" in a continuation of their dispute from the previous evening.

