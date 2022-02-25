sport, local-sport,

Saturday's FA Cup final will give us an idea of exactly how powerful Albury United will be this season. On paper, the Greens have been the summer's stand-out recruiters with quality additions all over the pitch. Jordan Hore and Ryan Luty have come across from Wangaratta to boost United's attacking options, while Ben Smith adds further quality in the midfield engine room following a spell with GV Suns. Highly-rated goalkeeper Jay Barker arrives after a season where his form for Murray United attracted interest from A-League clubs while in defender Alex Howard, the club has landed a fifth new player with NPL experience. The addition of Elliot Jones and Dave Smith to Matt Campbell's coaching staff was a major factor in attracting such a high calibre of player and Saturday evening's clash with Boomers at La Trobe University sees the new-look United play its first competitive game. "Saturday will be as interesting to me as it will be to everyone else," Campbell smiled. "This FA Cup final is a bit unique because it's a few weeks before the start of the year. "We're on our way to being ready but we're not quite there yet. "Of course we want to win the cup but it also gives us an eye on what we might need to do coming into Wangaratta in round one." United and Wangaratta finished 2021 as joint-champions and Campbell's side looks stronger now than it did when the Devils were defeated at Jelbart Park just before COVID forced the season to be abandoned. "I remember playing with Ryan Luty 12 years ago and he was a leader back then," Campbell said. "Kris Wheeler and Caleb Martin are experienced leaders, so is Sam Mason and even the mid-age guys like Benny Hughes and Sam Brosolo bring those attributes. "If you're talking about who we'll build the team around, our midfield has a bit of quality with Ben and Jordy joining us and you've got Caleb and 'Broz' in there as well." United finished top of the ladder on goal-difference and were less than happy when AWFA decided to split the title with Wangaratta. ALSO IN SPORT "As much as we enjoyed finishing on top, some of our senior guys wanted to be the outright champion," Campbell said. "The day when we beat Wang here, we knew that if the season was called off, that would have been the deciding game. "But the decision was made, so there's a bit of motivation there, but that'll probably kick in more on round one than this Saturday. "It's a one-off game and we'll do whatever we can to win it. "Whether it's ugly or perfect football is irrelevant." Kick-off is at 6pm, while the women's FA Cup will be awarded to United after their opponents, St Pats, pulled out of the final due to play unavailability.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/dfd24e48-f17e-4c44-a02f-c1ee96f102b6.jpg/r0_327_5477_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg