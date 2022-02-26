Fencing a rural property is a significant expense and one that needs considerable planning and thought. Factors that need to be considered including the type of materials for the fences through to the layout of paddocks and positioning of gates. Planning and selecting the right materials is vital to ensuring your fence is fit for purpose and lasts a lifetime. The three basic types of fencing are: Post and rail - Four rails, evenly spaced, is a typical execution of this style and it's ideal for horse yards or for cattle. Common rural fencing - this typically uses a combination of prefabricated cyclone fencing, barbed wire and plain wire. Boundary fencing - It is essential to keep your livestock within your property. A decent investment in your boundary fencing may save you plenty in the long run when you avoid stock losses, or worse. Additional barbed wire, thicker gauge wire and Ringlock cyclone fencing all should be considered.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/114dfc14-e784-4b52-8d15-a4d49c1b9376.jpg/r0_334_7360_4492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Take the time to plan your fencing

Made for strength: Typical rural fencing uses a range of materials including Ringlock, barbed wire and plain wire to ensure stock are contained. Picture: Shutterstock. Fencing a rural property is a significant expense and one that needs considerable planning and thought. Factors that need to be considered including the type of materials for the fences through to the layout of paddocks and positioning of gates. Planning and selecting the right materials is vital to ensuring your fence is fit for purpose and lasts a lifetime. The three basic types of fencing are: Post and rail - Four rails, evenly spaced, is a typical execution of this style and it's ideal for horse yards or for cattle.

Common rural fencing - this typically uses a combination of prefabricated cyclone fencing, barbed wire and plain wire.

Boundary fencing - It is essential to keep your livestock within your property.

A decent investment in your boundary fencing may save you plenty in the long run when you avoid stock losses, or worse.

Additional barbed wire, thicker gauge wire and Ringlock cyclone fencing all should be considered.

SHARE