Myrtleford will be taking a former Rover and a South Australian export onto the court this season. The Saints have welcomed Morgan Byrne and Ellie Cooper into the A-grade squad ahead of the upcoming return of the Ovens and Murray League netball competition. Byrne, who has departed Wangaratta Rovers, will line-up in goals for the Saints, while Cooper is tipped to be a handy midcourt inclusion for the side. Coach Tina Way has also welcomed the return of Emma Sharp, who missed last season after welcoming the arrival of her daughter Wila with husband and Myrtleford senior football coach Jake Sharp. Cooper joins her partner Murray Waite at the club, who joined the Saints last season from West Adelaide. "They will all be assets for the side," Way said. But with inclusions also comes player losses for the Saints. "We've lost Tara Breen from the midcourt who has relocated to Queensland for university," Way said. "We have also lost Grace McKerral and Amie Antonello. "Losing one midcourter and two goalies is obviously very difficult, but we'll draw on our depth in the club." Antonello took out the league's A-grade hot shot award last season after averaging 81 percent accuracy under the ring. She also claimed runner-up in the North East Border Female Football League's best and fairest award for her impressive season on the field for the United and Alpine Lions. With the start of the season now right around the corner, the Saints have already held their netball trials and will look to make final team selections in the coming weeks. "We're slowly and steadily building," Way said. "I think Covid has interrupted a lot of pre-season for everybody with people having to go in and out of isolation. "We always say that we have very fit girls at Myrtleford, so hopefully by the time the season starts everyone has recovered from any Covid or isolation and is fit and ready to go." Myrtleford mustered up a huge final round effort against Albury last season to slide into fifth position on the ladder. ALSO IN SPORT: But with the league pulling the pin on finals, they were forced to wonder what if as they now await to see if they can once again break their finals drought. Way was named the Ovens and Murray's inaugural coach of the Team of the Year and is heading into her third season at the helm since joining the Saints at the end of 2019 from the Darwin Netball League. The Saints are eyeing off a home season opening encounter against Wangaratta Rovers on April 2, where new recruit Byrne will face her former club for the first time. The fixture also sees Wangaratta host Albury and Lavington to meet Corowa-Rutherglen for night games on the same day. Raiders, Yarrawonga, North Albury and Wodonga will all get their seasons under way for round one on April 9. Bulldogs' coach Bianca Mann also confirmed this week the arrival of new players to the competition after picking up Goulburn Valley League export Ella Dickens and former Wodonga Raider Kristen Wright. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

