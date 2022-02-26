news, court-and-crime,

A recidivist drink-driver who took to the road while more than three times over the legal limit must complete 60 hours of community work. That is on top of a six-month licence disqualification and a nine-month community corrections order, with conviction. Lavington man Mathew Gregory Hartley, 36, who pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, was charged by police after providing a breath analysis reading of 0.159. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's concerning, sir, that you were on the road with this amount of alcohol in your system," magistrate Sally McLaughlin said. The court was concerned also with his record of drink-driving. "In effect, this is the fourth time you've been before the court on an offence like this," she said. MORE COURT STORIES Ms McLaughlin said she accepted the submission from defence lawyer Mark Cronin that this latest offending occurred within the context of a relationship breakdown. "But drinking and driving; there is no excuse," she said. The court was told how police saw Hartley's car heading south in Urana Road, Lavington, on January 25 about 9.15pm. Hartley then indicated a right-hand turn at the intersection with Griffith Road. Police did a U-turn and stopped outside a bank branch. They got out of their vehicle and approached Hartley's car. As they did so, Hartley, too, got out of his car. When asked for his licence, he said he didn't have it though this was later found in a front pocket of his shorts. Police quickly formed the view he was moderately affected by alcohol so asked him to do a preliminary breath test. Hartley later told police he had downed six or seven cans of full-strength beer since 6pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/daca5622-e704-4b99-8fae-56875b689e28.jpg/r311_1096_737_1337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg