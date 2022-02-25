sport, local-sport,

Walla will carry a five-match winning streak into Saturday's semi-final against Henty in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume. The home outfit hasn't lost a game since December 11 against Osborne with the team boasting an attribute all premiership sides must possess - the ability to work its way out of trouble. "There have been a few times where it actually fell through, such as the game against Osborne, but there were other times, like when we were bowled out by Henty for 120 and then bowled them out for 45," top order bat Joel Merkel suggested. "Even the situation we were in last week, it's knowing how to get ourselves out if it (trouble), like we did. "They were 1-70 at one point and looked like making 160, which would have been hard to chase at Walla, but we came out (after the break) and took 8-44, so to fight back like that was a fantastic effort." The minor premiership was on the line against The Rock Yerong Creek, only adding to the club's self belief heading into finals, although it is the only team guaranteed to progress to a second week under the six-team format. Opening bowler and captain Tom Simmons was outstanding with the ball, snaring 4-10 from eight overs, including four maidens, while November recruit Jarryd Weeding chipped in with 3-24. The classy Simmons missed the opening rounds, with Merkel promoted to the leadership. "It was about keeping everyone up and going and when things go against you, you've got to try and stand up, lead by example really," he offered. "You're just learning how to get out of trouble when you have your back against the wall and I think as a team we've gelled well in that area." Premiers Henty only secured its spot in the final round, destroying Holbrook by 10 wickets. Earlier, opening bowler David White had returned the incredible figures of 8-6 from 7.4 overs, with four maidens. "They'll have a few players back from the last time we played them (February 12), last year we went in ahead of them (on the ladder) and they ended up knocking us out," Merkel added. Meanwhile, Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock is home to Rand, while The Rock hosts Osborne after dropping two spots following the last round loss. It is sudden death for Rand, which faces the same situation as Henty after the pair finished in the bottom two of the top six. Rand is coming off a five-wicket loss against Osborne after being restricted to 5-121. Osborne's Ed Perryman top-scored with 49 and he is the key wicket for The Rock. IN OTHER NEWS: Brock-Burrum had the bye, but posted a strong win over Osborne a fortnight ago. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/30ed41dd-73ec-4156-adb1-96e98c6a01d3.jpg/r0_237_4651_2865_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg