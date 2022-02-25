sport, local-sport,

Squad depth is the major concern for Boomers heading into this season. They'll field a strong team in Saturday's FA Cup final against Albury United and coach Andrew Grove believes his best XI will give any side in AWFA a run for their money. But should injuries hit the club to the extent they did last year, the lack of reinforcements will be exposed. "We're struggling with depth," Grove admitted. "There's still a strong squad there and we've had a few new guys turn up but we still need a couple more to make it a bit easier. "We've got enough to field two teams, which was never going to be a drama, but people get injured or are unavailable so we need enough to cover those sorts of things. ALSO IN SPORT "We'll definitely need a bit of luck this year to keep our strongest team on the park for 90 percent of the games. "If we can do that, we'll be competitive still but if we start to get multiple injuries, the depth will become an issue with the reserves as well." Joel McKimmie will make his debut tonight, the versatile midfielder having joined the club after returning from a spell playing non-league football in the UK. Boomers come into the final having played practice matches against Albury City and Albury Hotspurs. "A few guys haven't trained as much as we'd like because they play cricket or they've got work commitments," Grove admitted. "It looks like United will be stronger going forward but maybe weaker at the back with the Army guys they lost. "They were so hard to score against so maybe that's an area we can exploit." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/0a2deb17-b7b9-47c4-9eae-b0c433bc21eb.jpg/r924_53_4416_2026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg