When Henry Hatch built the Terminus Hotel in Wodonga in 1873, he did not wait around to reap the benefit of the arrival of the railway. The Terminus Hotel was first auctioned in August 1873, passed in on a vendor bid and auctioned again in October 1873. No report of the sale has been found, but J.G Morton was granted a publican's licence for the Terminus Hotel in January 1874. The official opening of the railway line was in November 1873. It was to be another 10 years before Wodonga and Albury were joined by rail, so local hotel accommodation was in demand for people breaking their journey between Melbourne and Sydney. In 1879, the Terminus Hotel was purchased by Annie and George Allen. The hotel was advertised as a two storey brick building with bar, large dining and four rooms on the ground floor, all and commodious cellar. Upstairs a large parlour and 13 bedrooms. There was also a four-roomed weatherboard cottage, a blacksmith's shop and other buildings. The Allens had about 20 years of ownership, with Annie continuing to hold the licence under her new married name of Annie Haldon after George had died in 1889. In 1888, the Allens undertook extensive additions and renovations. Adding a billiard room, a dining room and 18 other rooms to the well-appointed hotel. A patent elevator (dumb waiter) was installed from the kitchen to dining room. A six foot balcony on the north, fire parapets, iron fascias and iron shutters were all included in the plans drawn up by Gordon and Gordon, architects. From The Argus, March 25, 1936: "A number of workmen are busy concreting the footpath in front of Wodonga's Police Station in High Street. Early last year Mr. T. Bailey, owner of the Terminus Hotel, suggested that property owners in the principal centres of the town should provide material to treat the footpaths and that sustenance workers should be employed. The Council adopted the proposal. When the work reached the Police station and the central school there was a hold up. Officials refused to fall into line.Mr. Bailey then offered to provide material if the Council would allow him to place in the concrete the name of his hotel and an arrow directing people to it. The offer was accepted and the work was commenced this morning. Mr. Bailey has sold a lease of the hotel and left the town today". The Wodonga Historical Society meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 2pm in Wodonga Football Club Rooms, Vermont Street, Wodonga. Visitors welcome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/cdcc415f-0ade-4c9f-bdaf-c3f1054d23ea.jpg/r0_31_873_524_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg