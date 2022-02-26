news, local-news,

A Charles Sturt University professor who specialises in intelligence and security studies fears Russia's invasion of Ukraine is step one of a bigger, broader process. Associate Professor Patrick Walsh of CSU's Australian Graduate School of Policing and Security in Canberra said NATO, the European Union and the west must be united politically and militarily to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't set his sights on former Soviet states such as Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia. Explosions were heard across Kyiv as Russian troops approached the Ukrainian capital yesterday morning. "It's terrible for the Ukrainian people and it's absolutely unacceptable. Hopefully the occupation will end there, but it's hard to see what the long-term game is," Professor Walsh said. "Does he want to take back Ukraine and say my work is done here or does he want to take back those former Soviet territories. "The cost of Ukraine to him politically and economically is huge enough, but if he tries something bigger it's going to be a larger war." Ukraine banned male citizens from 18 to 60 years of age from leaving the country, according to the State Border Guard Service. "You just can't imagine if you had family there what you would be feeling like for their safety and what the next few weeks are going to mean for them," Professor Walsh said. "Unquestionably you're going to see movement of people out of Ukraine to Poland and other Baltic states on the border. It would be helpful if the Australian government starts to take refugees and I'm sure other countries will offer that." IN OTHER NEWS: Albury Anglican priest Father Peter MacLeod-Miller said that St Matthew's would have prayers tomorrow in solidarity for the people of Ukraine. "I think it's really important for people to stand together and say we're still going through a global problem (COVID-19) that is to do with the preservation of life, so this political stuff where people are resorting to taking borders by force is something we should be resisting," Father MacLeod-Miller said "Even though we seem far away, there are many things that unite us. "If we can manage to get together on public health matters, we should also be able to pull together when it comes to defending people from abuse of power." The Ukrainian national anthem will be played during Sunday's service, along with Christmas carol, Carol of the Bells, which is based on a Ukrainian folk chant. "We're going to put the Ukrainian colours over the altar as well as a reminder that we're one community and we should be standing together over things that matter," he said

