Success of fishing program continues

G'day, fishos. It's that time of the year when quite a few clubs are receiving their dollar for dollar fish on the NSW side of the border. This system has been highly successful in the past, although fish were hard to find over the past couple of years, mainly because of the high demand for fish from other states. This year has seen good numbers of cod and yellas bred and released all over the state again, with the Albury area benefiting from the great efforts made by the Commercial Club Fishing Section. A mix of around 5000 cod and yellas were released at the Kremur Street boat ramp last Saturday, which will only help top up our already healthy Murray River fishery. Next Sunday, March 6, will also see the Commercial Club Fishing Section out at the Lake Hume Resort between 10am and 3pm, giving an instructional few hours on fishing and a sausage sizzle. So, if you're anywhere near the resort next Saturday, or better still, if you want any sort of instruction regarding anything fishing, make sure you make your way out to the resort for a snag on the BBQ, make yourself known to the club members and they'll only be too willing to help you out. Dartmouth (93 per cent): has been ok by the sounds of it, but no one seems to be getting big numbers. I suppose that's not unusual for this time of the year. Looks like we'll be getting a bit of a freshen up on the rain front though, so that should help a bit, you'd hope. Streams: had been fantastic, but that same rain we're expecting over the next couple of days will probably lift them a little and add a bit of colour again, one would think. That's not to say you won't catch anything; it'll just make them hard work, depending on how much of that wet stuff we actually get, I suppose. If you were thinking of hitting the Mitta early in the week, they were planning a bit of a pulse flow between Monday and Wednesday as well, so if it goes ahead, expect a bit more of a rise than normal. This rain's supposed to linger a bit, too, so hopefully won't affect next weekend's fishing as well. Hume (95 per cent): is just marching forward as if nothing's changed despite dropping a tad over the past week or two. There are still crazy numbers of smaller reddies about mixed amongst some great bags of quality fish! All the normal techniques are working, but bait fishos seem to be producing the goods a little more consistently of late. Don't get me wrong; there's still plenty of fishos going gangbusters on vibes, with plastic above, plastics with plastics, Ice Jigs with plastics or trolling hard bodies with plastics, and all are catching fish too, but I've had a couple of mates who have reverted back to bait when things have slowed a little and they've done really well. Mulwala: just keeps producing. There's been some lovely cod picked up again during the week by both lure and bait fishos, and there's no reason to think they should slow down. Bidgee: is going well, with quite a few cod and the odd yella still getting pulled in. It's running a tad higher than most fishos like, but who cares, as long as you're catching a couple. Blowering (96.5 per cent): is also fishing well, with a lot of reddies showing up. There's also some nice cod being picked up on the troll at night, so looks like it would be worth a visit. Murray below Albury: is about to rise slightly again, which is usually great for those chasing natives. Bait and lure fishos have both been pulling a few out, and a bit of a flush will only help, you'd reckon! The Jindera Anglers Club are on the river in the 12-mile area, with members all hoping to win the much sought-after DG Cup, named after long-time club member and all-round good bloke, Daryl Girling, who passed away a few years ago now. Hopefully, the raindrops don't cause too much havoc and there's a few nice fish caught! Upper Murray: will possibly jump slightly and become coloured again with this rain but there's every chance you'd still pick a fish or two up on bait. Those conditions don't really do any favours for lure fishos, but bait fishos still generally manage to pick one up.

