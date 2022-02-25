sport, local-sport,

A handful of youngsters from Tallangatta's juniors have played crucial roles in the club's resurgence in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. The Bushies missed finals for the first time in years last summer as COVID meant they couldn't field an overseas player. Tallangatta has had some of the association's best recruits over the past decade, including English first class all-rounder James Weighell and Indian bat Sahib Malhotra. The Bushies didn't have a player arrive from overseas this season - Indian recruit Shoaib Shaikh was in Australia already after playing for New City last year - but they're on the verge to returning to finals. Tallangatta could still need to win at least one of its last two games to finish in the top six and it's been the gradual rise of juniors Lachie Paton and Tom Gibbs which has helped the fightback. The visitors posted one of their best wins of recent seasons against competition leaders North Albury last weekend, with Paton striking an unbeaten 30, while Gibbs posted 16 at No. 8. ALSO IN SPORT "We've just worked our way through and the way the club works, we've come in and we're not given the role to bat No. 3 or 4, Lachie and I come in at No. 6, 7 or 8, it we can do our job for the team, that's all we can do, we're not asked to be superstars of the competition," Gibbs revealed. "I think our (the team's) bowling is our strength, if we can make around the 200 mark, we'll back ourselves in every week to defend it."

