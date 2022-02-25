sport, local-sport,

Five teams will be battling for just two spots heading into the final fortnight of the regular season in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. Tallangatta (57 points) faces opposition from St Patrick's (48), Belvoir (48), East Albury (48) and Corowa (45) for places in the top six. The top four can't miss finals with just the order to be decided between ladder leaders North Albury (84), Wodonga (78), Albury (72) and Lavington (63). The fact North is even a chance to miss out on the minor premiership appeared unlikely in mid-December. The Hoppers were undefeated and seemingly headed towards the title, but they've now dropped three of their last six games, against Belvoir (December 18), St Patrick's (January 22) and Tallangatta (February 19). Only two teams are out of the running in Wodonga Raiders (42) and New City (15), although that could climb to three if North topples Corowa. ALSO IN SPORT Despite the recent losses, the Hoppers will start favourites.

