The last time Bethanga qualified for CAW District first grade finals was 2014, but this weekend could see the eight year drought broken. In order to do so, they must defeat seventh placed Kiewa, who is also vying to keep its finals campaign alive this season. "It's do or die for both teams, it's a very very important game," Bethanga president Jack Robinson said. "There will be a lot of fight and passion from both sides this weekend." The Saints finished on the bottom of the ladder last season but have been aided this year by the arrival of brothers Matt and Brad Dalbosco, as well as Michael Bridges. "After finishing last, you just have to rebuild and work your way back up," Robinson said. "We've got a lot of new players at the club this year which has been really good. ALSO IN SPORT: "We're still not quite where we would hope to be, but we're looking to give it a good crack this weekend." Bethanga is coming off the back of a loss to Baranduda, while Kiewa was toppled by Barnawartha/Chiltern. In his three years at the club, Robinson is yet to experience a finals series with Bethanga. "I'm hoping to reverse that this weekend and go out with a bang," he said. "I'm expecting a good fight from both teams, so it should be a good game." The remaining final round matches will see Eskdale host Barnawartha/Chiltern, Mt Beauty meet Baranduda and Yackandandah is set to collide with Dederang. The Roos remain in control heading into finals having not dropped a game this season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

