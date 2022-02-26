news, court-and-crime,

A woman allegedly involved in a hammer attack which left a Wodonga man with a fractured skull has been refused bail. Sharnna Hogan is accused of getting a hammer for her friend, David Drennan, during the dispute over rubbish on Quirk Court last week. The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Friday heard Hogan and Drennan had been drinking at the latter's Quirk Court home on Tuesday night last week. Drennan had a dispute with a neighbour over rubbish on the street, and it's alleged the pair took matters into their own hands about 4.30am the next morning. The court heard the victim was awoken by bins moving and went outside with a woman. The victim picked up wood from the ground and Drennan allegedly told Hogan to get a hammer from his front door. She allegedly gave it to him before Drennan lunged at the man and knocked him to the ground with the weapon. He was allegedly struck until he apologised and was left with a fractured skull, broken ribs and cuts. The court heard Drennan grabbed the man by his hair, lifted his head and took photographs "to ensure he would never bully anyone again". "Drennan told investigators that the bully got bullied," Detective Leading Senior Constable Tracy Jarrott said. IN OTHER NEWS: The man was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital for surgery. Drennan and Hogan were arrested that morning. Police recovered the hammer and the court heard the incident was caught on security cameras. The court heard Hogan initially denied any involvement before being told about the CCTV footage. Drennan allegedly told police he wasn't happy his street looked like a rubbish tip, and of previous altercations with the victim. Photos of the injured victim were allegedly found on Drennan's seized phone. Police opposed Hogan's bail application amid concerns for her drug and alcohol problems and likely failure to appear. Magistrate Angela Bolger refused the application and Hogan will return on May 12. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

