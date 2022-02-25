sport, local-sport, david o'prey, teetotal, albury

Trainer David O'Prey is confident Teetotal can run a bold race when resuming at Albury on Sunday. The lightly-raced three-year-old gelding was narrowly beaten at Wangaratta on debut last September. Fuelling O'Prey's confidence is the subsequent form from the Wangaratta maiden. The Freedman-trained Titans won the race as a $1.60-favourite. Titans has since gone on to win a further two races including a city victory at Moonee Valley in December. Gorgeous Prophet (third) and Tutankhamun (seventh) have also both won races since to frank the form. ALSO IN SPORT Teetotal is set to resume in the $24,000 Maiden Handicap, (1000m) with Simon Miller aboard. "It looks like a nice race to tackle first-up," O'Prey said. "Unfortunately the horse had a bit of an issue last preparation and had to go to the paddock after only one start. "The Freedman-trained horse that beat us that day was an odds-on chance and there was a fair bit of hype surrounding the horse. "Teetotal has matured since then and hopefully he can show some similar sort of form. "He is forward enough to run a big race but there is still plenty of improvement in the horse fitness-wise. "Hopefully from the inside gate he can settle in a prominent position and give himself every chance." O'Prey will also saddle-up stablemates A Magic Gust, Amerriconi and Clean Hands. Similar to Teetotal, A Magic Gust will be resuming from a lengthy spell. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

