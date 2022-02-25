sport, australian-rules-football,

GWS toppled Sydney Swans by 31 points as elite level sport was played at the redeveloped Lavington Sportsground for the first time on Friday night. A strong crowd of 7200 watched the Giants win, 18,18 (126) to 13.17 (95). The Swans started with greater intensity, but the Giants settled quickly and produced an outstanding defensive display in the first two periods. Sydney suffered an early blow when Tom Papley was forced off with a left hamstring injury and he didn't return. As well as the smothering defence and pressure, the Giants also moved the ball superbly with Jesse Hogan soccering a goal in the first period. The elite kicking skills of Lachie Whitfield and youngster Jake Ricccardi worried the Swans as the Giants carried an 11-point lead to the first break. The Swans replied through Errol Gulden, also with a soccer goal, but superb hands to Hogan allowed the Giants to extend the lead to 19 points after the second period. Swans' superstar Buddy Franklin had few opportunities in the first two periods and was well held by Phil Davis and then Lachie Keeffe. In the third term, the Swans played with more composure, but couldn't nail chances as the Giants pushed the lead to five goals. Sydney's defence lifted and forced a number of mistakes, with Paddy McCartin taking a number of intercept marks through the first three periods. THE GAME IN PICTURES: Action shots from the match The biggest cheer of the first three stanzas was when Franklin received a free kick and nailed the shot from 40m and 45 degrees, reducing the margin to 22 points. He didn't start the fourth, along with Josh Kennedy or Isaac Heeney. The latter's lookalike Chad Warner impressed with his energy, while the Giants' Riccardi had a super first three periods, kicking two goals and showing his elite foot skills. The changes led to a decrease in intensity, but Riccardi produced a cracking left foot snap to kick-start the fourth term and nail his third major. Former Murray Bushranger Lachie Ash had a quiet start to the game, but his pace started to have a major impact as he prepares for a season in the midfield after spending last year in defence. When Sydney's Hayden McLean ran into an open goal late in the term, the margin was 16 points - the first time under three goals since the second stanza. When the siren sounded for the end of the fourth term, those players who hadn't played raced on to the ground to warm up, while the bulk of those on the ground shook hands and started talking with their opponents. The Giants led by 15 points at the break. Sixteen players apiece started the fifth period, with the bulk of the big name players out of the contest for the night. Interestingly, ex-Sydney Swans' player and GWS assistant coach Adam Schneider, who was broadcasting the match, said he had never played against opposition with only 16 players. North East product Sam Reid, who replaced Franklin, took a strong mark to start the penultimate period, and landed the shot from 48m to reduce the margin to 10 points. IN OTHER NEWS: But Jarrod Brander didn't allow the Swans to get back to singles figures, landing a booming 50m effort, finishing with a match-high five. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

