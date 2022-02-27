The two skills Australians wish they'd learned in school

news, business,

Research by Finder shows Australians wish they were taught more about money in school. Close to one in two (46 per cent) Australians say they would have liked to learn how to invest during their school years, according to Finder. Not far behind, 44 per cent wish they'd learned how to manage their money. These findings reveal how school leavers can feel financially unprepared when they head into the real world. It can see young people learn financial lessons the hard way - potentially through costly mistakes. It's unfair to suggest that schools bear full responsibility for teaching children and teens good money habits. Parents have a leading role to play here. The catch is that many adults struggle with their own money management, and may be equally unsure about how to invest or improve their financial wellbeing. On the plus side, none of us are ever too old to learn, and there are plenty of apps and online tools that can help nurture healthy money skills. A sensible starting point is tools that focus on budgeting. In essence, a personal budget confronts us with just how much money slips through our fingers, often with little to show for it. But that's one of the purposes of budgeting - a jolt is good for us. Budgeting also encourages us to take a disciplined approach to spending and saving. And saving is the lynchpin that lets us accumulate money to invest. From there, sticking to some basic principles can make investing easier. A golden rule is to only put money into investments you understand. A bit of research here can help. Websites like MoneySmart offer user-friendly explanations of different investments - and the risks involved. If you're ready to invest in shares or exchange traded funds, plenty of online brokers offer step by step guides to walk you through the process. One aspect of investing that is important, is being realistic about the returns you're likely to earn. This is an area where expectations can clash with reality. As a guide, Australians shares have dished up total returns (dividends plus capital growth) averaging 9.7 per cent annually over the past 10 years. That's a decent return. And it's lot higher than returns on savings accounts, which peaked at about 5 per cent back in 2012, and are now sitting at about 0.25 per cent, according to the Reserve Bank. Based on these returns, it would seem like a no-brainer to invest in shares. However, the potential for higher returns come with greater risk. So, it's worth being honest with yourself about how much risk you're really comfortable with. If an investment is going to keep you awake at night, you may be better off with something a little less lively even if it means accepting a lower return. Or find the blend of investments that allows you to enjoy decent returns at a level of risk you're okay with.

