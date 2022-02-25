sport, local-sport, sydney swans, gws giants, practice match, lavington sports ground
All the action from Friday night's AFL practice match between Sydney Swans and GWS Giants at the Lavington Sports Ground which attracted a bumper crowd. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE
/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/a79f6868-065f-49f3-8032-8b47803a13eb.jpg/r2_259_5071_3123_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg
Action shots from the GWS Giants and Sydney Swans practice match at Lavington Sports Ground
All the action from Friday night's AFL practice match between Sydney Swans and GWS Giants at the Lavington Sports Ground which attracted a bumper crowd. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE
HIGH FIVE: Sydney Swans superstar Buddy Franklin celebrates a goal with teammate Sam Wicks. Franklin went for a spell after the third term.
LUKE AT ME: Luke Parker steps out onto Lavington Sports Ground in front of a bumper crowd. It was perfect conditions for the practice match with no rain during the match.
GIANT OCCASION: The GWS Giants go through their pre-match routine before taking on the Sydney Swans.
GREAT DECK: The Lavington Sports Ground was in perfect condition for the AFL practice match between GWS Giants and Sydney Swans.
BRIGHT START: The GWS Giants started the match well to gain the early ascendancy over the Sydney Swans.
BALL: The match was played at a high intensity with the AFL season set to commence on March 16 with the grand final replay.
IN SPACE: Sydney Swans forward Sam Wicks finds some space as his GWS Giants opponent closes in.
SHARPSHOOTER: Buddy Franklin takes a set shot at goal for the Swans.
CLASSY: Isaac Heeney sends the Sydney Swans into attack on his penetrating left boot.
LIVELY: Luke Parker was lively for the Sydney Swans in the midfield.