Take one natural asset, add regional arts, culture, food, wine and music, mix in some fun and games and there's the latest addition to Albury's social calendar. Riverside Vibes will be held for the first time on Sunday, February 27, along the Murray River at Yindyamarra Sculpture Walk from Kremur St between 10am and 3pm. "We're looking to really put our riverside trails and particularly Yindyamarra in that public spotlight, get people up and about, walking around it and just taking it all in," Albury events team leader Ros Walls said. "It's wonderful entertainment for everyone in the family and showcasing our river." Two stages, plus buskers, will provide live music, including the folk sound of duo We Mavericks and contemporary world music from gypsy band, The Royal High Jinx, as well as cultural songs and dances. IN OTHER NEWS: Five Indigenous art and artist talks are planned, exploring artworks permanently located on the Yindyamarra Sculpture Walk. About 60 stall holders will take part in the makers market, offering goods such as jewellery, candles, art, craft and gifts. There will be free children's activities, two food stall zones and workshops on African drumming, traditional basket weaving and the Wiradjuri language. With limited parking near Kremur Street, people are encouraged to walk from Noreuil Park. Riverside Vibes has been named with an eye to the future. "It allows us to have that little bit of flexibility and do something each year that showcases a different space," Ms Walls said. "Events are coming back, people want to get out and about. We're pretty excited about it."

